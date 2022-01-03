Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.50% to 90.00 -- Data Talk

01/03/2022 | 05:33pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.45 point or 0.50% today to 90.00

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 0.55% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.43% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.45 point or 0.50%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.37% 12208.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.65% 1.12982 Delayed Quote.0.00%
