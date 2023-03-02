The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.48 point or 0.50% today to 97.97

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 6.82% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.21% from its 52-week low of 90.54 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Rose 8.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.41 points or 1.46%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

