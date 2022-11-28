Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.51% to 99.43 -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.51 point or 0.51% today to 99.43


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.74 point or 0.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 5.43% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.79% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 10.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.88 points or 11.03%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.42% 13061.4 Real-time Quote.6.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 1.03403 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
Latest news
05:42pKB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities at Talus at Kyle Canyon, a Gated Master Plan in Highly Desirable Northwest Las Vegas
BU
05:41pCN names Edmond Harris new executive vice-president and chief operating officer
AQ
05:41pJuventus board of directors and president Agnelli resign
AQ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.51% to 99.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.58% to $1.0340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.11% to $1.1960 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Lost 0.19% to 138.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pChevron awaits Venezuelan oil cargoes, but PDVSA wants payments
RE
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.80% Lower at 20220.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108782.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Analyst recommendations: Jet2, Live Nation, Tyson, Twilio...
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS