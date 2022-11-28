The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.51% to 99.43 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.51 point or 0.51% today to 99.43

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.74 point or 0.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 5.43% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.79% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 10.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.88 points or 11.03%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

11-28-22 1739ET