The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 90.40 -- Data Talk

12/17/2021 | 05:36pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.47 point or 0.52% this week to 90.40

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 19, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 0.46 point or 0.51%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 6.90% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.40 points or 6.35%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.35% 12246.45 Delayed Quote.4.52%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.84% 1.12382 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
