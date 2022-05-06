Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk

05/06/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.50 point or 0.52% this week to 96.04


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 4.68 points or 5.12% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 0.15 point or 0.16%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.23 points or 1.30% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Up 12.92% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 12.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 6.49 points or 7.24%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1739ET

