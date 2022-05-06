The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.50 point or 0.52% this week to 96.04
--Up for five consecutive weeks
--Up 4.68 points or 5.12% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 20, 2020
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up nine of the past 11 weeks
--Today it is up 0.15 point or 0.16%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 1.23 points or 1.30% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 24, 2020
--Up 12.92% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 12.62% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 6.49 points or 7.24%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
