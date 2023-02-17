The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.53% This Week to 96.87 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.51 point or 0.53% this week to 96.87
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 1.93 points or 2.03% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 0.11 point or 0.11%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 7.87% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.05% from its 52-week low of 89.65 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
--Rose 7.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.85%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.31 point or 0.32%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
