The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.55% to 100.07 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.55 point or 0.55% today to 100.07

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 3.00 points or 3.09% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 0.21% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 15.24% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 14.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.52 points or 11.75%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1735ET