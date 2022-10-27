The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.55% to 102.86 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.56 point or 0.55% today to 102.86
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Off 2.17% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 17.09% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 17.09% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.05%
--Year-to-date it is up 13.31 points or 14.86%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-27-22 1736ET