The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.55% to 102.86 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.56 point or 0.55% today to 102.86

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 2.17% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 17.09% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.31 points or 14.86%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-27-22 1736ET