The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 87.78 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.49 point or 0.56% today to 87.78

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.56 point or 0.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 1.92% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.81% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.78 points or 3.28%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

