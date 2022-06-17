The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 97.28 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.54 point or 0.56% this week to 97.28
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 2.98 points or 3.16% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 6, 2022
--Up nine of the past 11 weeks
--Today it is up 0.87 point or 0.90%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Up 10 of the past 14 trading days
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Up 12.40% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021
--Rose 11.72% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.97%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.73 points or 8.63%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
