The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 97.28 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.54 point or 0.56% this week to 97.28

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 2.98 points or 3.16% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 0.87 point or 0.90%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 14 trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.40% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Rose 11.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.73 points or 8.63%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1738ET