Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 97.28 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.54 point or 0.56% this week to 97.28


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 2.98 points or 3.16% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 0.87 point or 0.90%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 14 trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.40% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Rose 11.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.73 points or 8.63%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1738ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Cloudy valuations give investors pause in buying beaten-up U.S. stocks
RE
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 6.63% Lower at 18930.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.36% Lower at 99824.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.94% Lower at 48016.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 97.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pStocks in biggest weekly loss since 2020 on interest-rate worries
RE
04:34pADRs End Mixed; Carnival Trades Actively
DJ
04:30pTSX posts biggest weekly decline in two years as energy slides
RE
04:25pWall St ends up but still down on week as volatility rules
RE
04:10pDow down 4.79% on the week, worst weekly percentage drop since o…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS