The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.57% to 101.69 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.57 point or 0.57% today to 101.69
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.74 point or 0.74% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Friday, March 1, 2002
--Up 16.71% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Rose 16.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 12.13 points or 13.55%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
