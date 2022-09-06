Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.57% to 101.69 -- Data Talk

09/06/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.57 point or 0.57% today to 101.69


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.74 point or 0.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 1, 2002

--Up 16.71% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Rose 16.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 12.13 points or 13.55%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.31% 13231.82 Real-time Quote.8.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.46% 0.99047 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
