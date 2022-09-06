The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.57% to 101.69 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.57 point or 0.57% today to 101.69

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.74 point or 0.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 1, 2002

--Up 16.71% from its 52-week low of 87.12 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Rose 16.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 12.13 points or 13.55%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1735ET