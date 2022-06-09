Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.58% to 96.05 -- Data Talk

06/09/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.55 point or 0.58% today to 96.05


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.91 point or 0.95% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 12.81% from its 52-week low of 85.15 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Rose 12.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.50 points or 7.26%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1740ET

