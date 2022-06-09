The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.58% to 96.05 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.55 point or 0.58% today to 96.05
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 1, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.91 point or 0.95% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 1, 2022
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Up 12.81% from its 52-week low of 85.15 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021
--Rose 12.81% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.67%
--Year-to-date it is up 6.50 points or 7.26%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
