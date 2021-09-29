The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.59% to 88.88 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.52 point or 0.59% today to 88.88
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 1.19 points or 1.35% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, when the market rose for four straight trading days
--Up eight of the past 10 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Up 5.10% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 0.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.79%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.88 points or 4.56%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
