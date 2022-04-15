The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.59% to 92.82 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.55 point or 0.59% this week to 92.82

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1.46 points or 1.60% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 0.13 point or 0.14%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.48 point or 0.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 12 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 27, 2020

--Up 9.14% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 7.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.27 points or 3.65%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-22 1749ET