The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 87.79 -- Data Talk

09/17/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.53 point or 0.61% this week to 87.79

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 20, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 0.96 point or 1.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Today it is up 0.31 point or 0.35%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.67 point or 0.77% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 1.91% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.82% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.79 points or 3.28%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 1740ET

