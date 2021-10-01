The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 88.43 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.53 point or 0.61% this week to 88.43

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 20, 2021

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1.60 points or 1.84% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 2, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 25, 2018 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is down 0.25 point or 0.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 23, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.44 point or 0.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 88.88 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 4.58% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 3.43 points or 4.04%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

