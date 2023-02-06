The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 96.59 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.58 point or 0.61% today to 96.59

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 2.22 points or 2.35% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 8.13% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.89% from its 52-week low of 89.53 hit Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

--Rose 7.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.03 point or 0.04%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

