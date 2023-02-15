The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.62% to 96.83 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.60 point or 0.62% today to 96.83
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.64 point or 0.66% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.08% from its 52-week low of 89.60 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
--Rose 8.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%
--Year-to-date it is up 0.27 point or 0.28%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-15-23 1737ET