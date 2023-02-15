The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.62% to 96.83 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.60 point or 0.62% today to 96.83

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.64 point or 0.66% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.08% from its 52-week low of 89.60 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Rose 8.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.27 point or 0.28%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1737ET