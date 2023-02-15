Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.62% to 96.83 -- Data Talk

02/15/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.60 point or 0.62% today to 96.83


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.64 point or 0.66% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.08% from its 52-week low of 89.60 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Rose 8.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.27 point or 0.28%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.42% 1.06885 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Latest news
05:59pVector : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pAllison Transmission : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pAmerican International Group : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58p4q22 Results : Telefônica Brasil S.A.
PR
05:56pRoku : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pAustralia's exchange operator sets up partnership program for software replacement
RE
05:56pReach Subsea ASA - Key information relating to Subsequent Offering
AQ
05:56pNu Skin : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pShopify : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pResideo Technologies : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2New Biden EV charger rules stress Made In America, force Tesla changes
3U.S. retail sales rebound strongly in January
4Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results
5Airbnb, Tripadvisor surge a day after strong forecast, results

HOT NEWS