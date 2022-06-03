The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 94.91 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.61 point or 0.65% this week to 94.91
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 13, 2022
--Snaps a two week losing streak
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is up 0.43 point or 0.45%
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Up 11.53% from its 52-week low of 85.11 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Rose 11.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 5.36 points or 5.99%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-03-22 1739ET