The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 94.91 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.61 point or 0.65% this week to 94.91

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 0.43 point or 0.45%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.53% from its 52-week low of 85.11 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Rose 11.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.36 points or 5.99%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-03-22 1739ET