The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 97.97 -- Data Talk

08/15/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.63 point or 0.65% today to 97.97


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.90 point or 0.93% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Off 2.31% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 12.82% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 12.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.41 points or 9.40%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1734ET

