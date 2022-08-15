The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 97.97 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.63 point or 0.65% today to 97.97
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.90 point or 0.93% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 12, 2022
--Off 2.31% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 12.82% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Rose 12.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.31%
--Year-to-date it is up 8.41 points or 9.40%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
