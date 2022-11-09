The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 102.72 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.67 point or 0.66% today to 102.72

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 2.30% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 15.49% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 15.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.17 points or 14.71%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1734ET