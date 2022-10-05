Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 103.07 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.68 point or 0.66% today to 103.07


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 1.98% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 17.33% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 16.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 13.51 points or 15.09%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.39% 13345.77 Real-time Quote.9.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.95% 0.98892 Delayed Quote.-12.19%

