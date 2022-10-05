The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 103.07 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.68 point or 0.66% today to 103.07
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Off 1.98% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 17.33% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 16.36% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 13.51 points or 15.09%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
