The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 103.07 -- Data Talk 10/05/2022 | 05:38pm EDT Send by mail :

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.68 point or 0.66% today to 103.07

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 --Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak --Off 1.98% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 --Up 17.33% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 --Rose 16.36% from 52 weeks ago --Year-to-date it is up 13.51 points or 15.09%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires 10-05-22 1737ET Stocks mentioned in the article Change Last 1st jan. DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.39% 13345.77 9.30% EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.95% 0.98892 -12.19%