The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 104.87 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.69 point or 0.66% today to 104.87

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 19.38% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 19.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.31 points or 17.10%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1737ET