The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 104.87 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.69 point or 0.66% today to 104.87
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 19.38% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 19.13% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.88%
--Year-to-date it is up 15.31 points or 17.10%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-19-22 1737ET