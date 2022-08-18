Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 98.97 -- Data Talk

08/18/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.64 point or 0.66% today to 98.97


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1.90 points or 1.96% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 1.30% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.98% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 12.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.42 points or 10.52%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.38% 13014.16 Real-time Quote.6.60%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.87% 1.0089 Delayed Quote.-10.49%
HOT NEWS