The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 98.97 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.64 point or 0.66% today to 98.97

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1.90 points or 1.96% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 1.30% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.98% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 12.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.42 points or 10.52%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1736ET