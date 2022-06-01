The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 95.11 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.64 point or 0.67% today to 95.11

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.02 points or 1.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 1.90% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.75% from its 52-week low of 85.11 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Rose 11.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.56 points or 6.20%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

