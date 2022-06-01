Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 95.11 -- Data Talk

06/01/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.64 point or 0.67% today to 95.11


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.02 points or 1.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 1.90% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.75% from its 52-week low of 85.11 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Rose 11.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 5.56 points or 6.20%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1738ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 95.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 20713.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 111359.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.48% Lower at 51506.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.00% Lower at 91369.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pADRs End Lower, Spark Networks, JOYY Trade Actively
DJ
04:57pGlobal equities fall despite positive U.S. economic data, dollar rises
RE
04:51pTSX dips for 2nd day as investors brace for more rate hikes
RE
04:40pWall Street ends lower as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst
RE
03:44pMeta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation
2Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
3Wall Street ends lower as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst
4Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
5Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids

HOT NEWS