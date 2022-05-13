The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 96.68 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.64 point or 0.67% this week to 96.68
--Up for six consecutive weeks
--Up 5.32 points or 5.83% over the last six weeks
--Largest six week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 16, 2016
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks
--Today it is down 0.27 point or 0.27%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Snaps a six trading day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Up 13.68% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 13.17% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.20%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.13 points or 7.96%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-13-22 1739ET