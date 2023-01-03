Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.71% to 97.40 -- Data Talk

01/03/2023 | 05:37pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.69 point or 0.71% today to 97.40


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.84 point or 0.87% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.37% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.50% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.84 point or 0.87%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.43% 12913.58 Real-time Quote.0.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.23% 1.05469 Delayed Quote.0.01%
