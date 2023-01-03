The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.71% to 97.40 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.69 point or 0.71% today to 97.40

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.84 point or 0.87% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.37% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.50% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.84 point or 0.87%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

