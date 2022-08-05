The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.73% This Week to 98.37 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.71 point or 0.73% this week to 98.37

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 0.73 point or 0.74%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 1.90% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.29% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 12.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 8.82 points or 9.85%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

