The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.73% This Week to 98.37 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.71 point or 0.73% this week to 98.37
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 15, 2022
--Snaps a two-week losing streak
--Up seven of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is up 0.73 point or 0.74%
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022
--Off 1.90% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 13.29% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Rose 12.55% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 8.82 points or 9.85%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-05-22 1737ET