  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.74% This Week to 101.50 -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.74 point or 0.74% this week to 101.50


--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 0.11 point or 0.11%

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up 15.74% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Rose 15.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.94 points or 13.34%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 13232.79 Real-time Quote.8.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 1.0015 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
HOT NEWS