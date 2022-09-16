The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.74% This Week to 101.50 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.74 point or 0.74% this week to 101.50
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 0.11 point or 0.11%
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 101.69 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Up 15.74% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
--Rose 15.61% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.26%
--Year-to-date it is up 11.94 points or 13.34%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-16-22 1736ET