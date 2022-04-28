Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.74% to 95.89 -- Data Talk

04/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.70 point or 0.74% today to 95.89


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 3.02 points or 3.25% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 19 of the past 21 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Up 12.75% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 11.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.34 points or 7.08%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1751ET

