The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.74% to 95.89 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.70 point or 0.74% today to 95.89
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
--Up for six consecutive trading days
--Up 3.02 points or 3.25% over the last six trading days
--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight trading days
--Up 19 of the past 21 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 24, 2020
--Up 12.75% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 11.92% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 5.18%
--Year-to-date it is up 6.34 points or 7.08%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-28-22 1751ET