The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.75% to 100.45 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.75 point or 0.75% today to 100.45

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.31 points or 1.32% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 4.46% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 12.94% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 11.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.90 points or 12.17%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1734ET