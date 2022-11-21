Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.75% to 100.45 -- Data Talk

11/21/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.75 point or 0.75% today to 100.45


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1.31 points or 1.32% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 4.46% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 12.94% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 11.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.90 points or 12.17%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.46% 13145.06 Real-time Quote.7.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.84% 1.02437 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
Latest news
05:59pInfinity Q founder, once claiming $3 billion assets, pleads guilty to fraud
RE
05:59pLink Media Outdoor Announces the Acquisition of Elevation Outdoor in Knoxville, TN
BU
05:58pBrazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE
RE
05:58pCrypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently
RE
05:56pBluescope Steel : 2022 AGM update
PU
05:56pVior : MD&A - Sep 30, 2022
PU
05:56pVior : Financial Statements - Sep 30, 2022
PU
05:56pJpmorgan Global Growth & Income : Shareholder Circular
PU
05:55pDisney says returning CEO Iger to get $1 million base salary
RE
05:55pU.S. Army's weapons contract reviews accelerate to replace Ukraine aid
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO
2Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Conoco, Intel, Next, Salesforce...
3LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: China Covid worry hits stock and oil prices
4Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs
5'It's over': Twitter France's head quits amid layoffs

HOT NEWS