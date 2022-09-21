The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.76% to 102.72 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.78 point or 0.76% today to 102.72

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.23 points or 1.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Up 17.14% from its 52-week low of 87.69 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Rose 16.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.17 points or 14.71%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

