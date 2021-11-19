The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.77% to 89.81 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.68 point or 0.77% this week to 89.81

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 20, 2021

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1.75 points or 1.99% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Sept. 25, 2020

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 0.37 point or 0.42%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Up 6.20% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 3.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.81 points or 5.65%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1739ET