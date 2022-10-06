The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.78% to 103.87 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.80 point or 0.78% today to 103.87

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.48 points or 1.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 1.21% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.24% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 14.32 points or 15.99%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-06-22 1736ET