Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.78% to 103.87 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.80 point or 0.78% today to 103.87


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1.48 points or 1.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 1.21% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.24% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 14.32 points or 15.99%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.51% 13413.94 Real-time Quote.9.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.16% 0.9796 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
Latest news
05:59pNevada Copper Provides Update on the Proposed Restart Financing Package and Successful Completion of Second Dike Crossing
AQ
05:53pFOX News Channel's Tucker Carlson to Present an Exclusive Interview With Grammy Award Winner and Fashion Designer Kanye West Tonight, October 6th
BU
05:52pSchlumberger : Making a global impact through local sustainability programs
PU
05:52pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio in Brazil
PU
05:52pAmgen : Officially Opens New State-Of-The-Art R&D Site In San Francisco
PU
05:52pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Webcast Invitation - Copel acquires Aventura and Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo Wind Complexes (260.4 MW)
PU
05:52pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Copel : Summary of the 218th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
05:52pTeck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update
AQ
05:50pVenus Concept Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
05:50pGFL Environmental Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Update on Q3 Investor Conference Call
PR
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Dollar edges higher as investors prepare for U.S. jobs news on Friday

HOT NEWS