  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% This Week to 105.09 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.82 point or 0.79% this week to 105.09


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1.14 points or 1.10% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 0.84 point or 0.81%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 0.05% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 19.63% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 18.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.54 points or 17.35%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1746ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 13510.73 Real-time Quote.10.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 0.9719 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
