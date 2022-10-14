The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% This Week to 105.09 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.82 point or 0.79% this week to 105.09
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 1.14 points or 1.10% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is up 0.84 point or 0.81%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Off 0.05% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 19.63% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 18.90% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.10%
--Year-to-date it is up 15.54 points or 17.35%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
