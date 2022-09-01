The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% to 101.02 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.79 point or 0.79% today to 101.02
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 28, 2002
--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Rose 16.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 11.46 points or 12.80%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-01-22 1736ET