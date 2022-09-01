Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% to 101.02 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.79 point or 0.79% today to 101.02


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 28, 2002

--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 16.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 11.46 points or 12.80%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.45% 13180.92 Real-time Quote.7.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.93% 0.99442 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
Latest news "Markets"
05:48pADRs End Lower; Akari Therapeutics, Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% to 101.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.97% Lower at 19142.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 110405.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.03% Higher at 45383.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 136302.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.26% to 11785.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises 0.30% to 3966.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pDJIA Rises 0.46% to 31656.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pStocks slide, dollar soars as September starts stormy
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4OKTA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
5Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

HOT NEWS