The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.77 point or 0.79% today to 97.80

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.88 point or 0.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 6.99% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Rose 7.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.24 points or 1.28%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1735ET