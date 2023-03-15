The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.77 point or 0.79% today to 97.80
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 7, 2023
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.88 point or 0.91% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 6.99% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Rose 7.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.17%
--Year-to-date it is up 1.24 points or 1.28%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-15-23 1735ET