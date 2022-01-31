The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.83% to 90.30 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.75 point or 0.83% this month to 90.30

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2021

--Up four of the past six months

--Today it is down 0.46 point or 0.50%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 6.37% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.75 point or 0.83%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

