The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.83% to 90.30 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.75 point or 0.83% this month to 90.30
--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2021
--Up four of the past six months
--Today it is down 0.46 point or 0.50%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
--Snaps a five trading day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Up 6.37% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
--Rose 5.15% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 0.75 point or 0.83%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-31-22 1737ET