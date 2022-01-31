Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.83% to 90.30 -- Data Talk

01/31/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.75 point or 0.83% this month to 90.30


--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2021

--Up four of the past six months

--Today it is down 0.46 point or 0.50%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 90.76 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 6.37% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 5.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.75 point or 0.83%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.37% 12251.22 Delayed Quote.1.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.70% 1.12301 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
