The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.84% to 86.32 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.72 point or 0.84% today to 86.32

--Largest one day point gain since Thursday, June 11, 2020

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1.17 points or 1.38% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, March 8, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 16, 2021

--Off 6.02% from its 52-week high of 91.85 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Up 2.08% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 5.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.32 points or 1.55%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-21 1734ET