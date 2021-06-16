The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.84% to 86.32 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.72 point or 0.84% today to 86.32
--Largest one day point gain since Thursday, June 11, 2020
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 1.17 points or 1.38% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Monday, March 8, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days
--Up six of the past seven trading days
--Highest closing value since Friday, April 16, 2021
--Off 6.02% from its 52-week high of 91.85 hit Friday, June 19, 2020
--Up 2.08% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 5.50% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.44%
--Year-to-date it is up 1.32 points or 1.55%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-16-21 1734ET