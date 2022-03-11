Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.86% to 91.71 -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 05:34pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.78 point or 0.86% this week to 91.71


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 1.97 points or 2.19% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 0.54 point or 0.60%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.88 point or 0.97% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up nine of the past 13 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 29, 2020

--Up 7.83% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 6.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.15 points or 2.41%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.45% 12355.51 Delayed Quote.1.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.94% 1.0909 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
HOT NEWS