The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.86% to 91.71 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.78 point or 0.86% this week to 91.71
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 1.97 points or 2.19% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 3, 2020
--Up six of the past eight weeks
--Today it is up 0.54 point or 0.60%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.88 point or 0.97% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Up nine of the past 13 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, June 29, 2020
--Up 7.83% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 6.05% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.88%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.15 points or 2.41%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-11-22 1733ET