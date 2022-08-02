The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.87% to 98.08 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.84 point or 0.87% today to 98.08
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 11, 2022
--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak
--Off 2.19% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 12.95% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Rose 12.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 8.53 points or 9.52%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-02-22 1737ET