Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.88% This Week to 97.77 -- Data Talk

07/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.85 point or 0.88% this week to 97.77


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.38 point or 0.39%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 0.25% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.73% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 8.22 points or 9.17%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 98953.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week Flat at 47743.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.01% Higher at 90050.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.88% This Week to 97.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:01pInvestors brace for pivotal July after dismal first half
RE
04:51pSecond half begins with rally in stocks, fall in yields
RE
04:23pWall Street ends first day of third quarter with solid rebound
RE
04:00pWall St ends first day of third quarter with relief rally
RE
04:00pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 2.21%, the dow lost 1.2…
RE
03:29pADRs End Lower, Aegon and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...

HOT NEWS