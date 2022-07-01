The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.88% This Week to 97.77 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.85 point or 0.88% this week to 97.77

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.38 point or 0.39%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 0.25% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.73% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 8.22 points or 9.17%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1735ET