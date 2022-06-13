The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.95% to 97.66 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.92 point or 0.95% today to 97.66

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 2.51 points or 2.64% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, May 14, 2002

--Up 14.14% from its 52-week low of 85.56 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Rose 14.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.10 points or 9.05%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1736ET