The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.95% to 97.66 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.92 point or 0.95% today to 97.66
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 2.51 points or 2.64% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 23, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up eight of the past 10 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, May 14, 2002
--Up 14.14% from its 52-week low of 85.56 hit Monday, June 14, 2021
--Rose 14.14% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.37%
--Year-to-date it is up 8.10 points or 9.05%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-13-22 1736ET