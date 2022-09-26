The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.97% to 105.12 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.01 points or 0.97% today to 105.12

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2.52 points or 2.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Up four of the past five trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Up 19.67% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 19.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.57 points or 17.38%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

