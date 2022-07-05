The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.97% to 98.71 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.94 point or 0.97% today to 98.71
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022
--Up four of the past six trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 24, 2002
--Up 13.82% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Rose 13.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 9.16 points or 10.23%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
