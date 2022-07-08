The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.99% This Week to 98.74 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.97 point or 0.99% this week to 98.74

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1.82 points or 1.87% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 0.14 point or 0.15%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.31 point or 0.31% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of 99.04 hit Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Up 13.85% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 13.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.18 points or 10.25%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1740ET