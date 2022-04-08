The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.00% to 92.27 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.92 point or 1.00% this week to 92.27
--Largest one week point gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022
--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Up five of the past seven weeks
--Today it is up 0.09 point or 0.10%
--Up for seven consecutive trading days
--Up 1.40 points or 1.55% over the last seven trading days
--Largest seven day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 14, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Friday, May 29, 2020
--Up 8.50% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 6.02% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.21%
--Year-to-date it is up 2.72 points or 3.04%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
