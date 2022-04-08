Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.00% to 92.27 -- Data Talk

04/08/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.92 point or 1.00% this week to 92.27


--Largest one week point gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 0.09 point or 0.10%

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 1.40 points or 1.55% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 29, 2020

--Up 8.50% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 6.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.72 points or 3.04%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1749ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 12419.37 Delayed Quote.1.96%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.0875 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
Latest news "Markets"
05:50pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.00% to 92.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.36% Lower at 21874.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.67% Lower at 118322.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.40% Lower at 54687.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.32% Lower at 92091.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:38pTSX 'proves its worth' as inflation hedge, paring weekly decline
RE
04:38pSpeculators pare back net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow gains, S&P 500 ends lower as market weighs Fed rate hikes
RE
04:34pNvidia seeks approval to double authorized shares to 8 billion
RE
04:32pTSX 'proves its worth' as inflation hedge, paring weekly decline
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns
5U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

HOT NEWS