The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.02% to 90.93 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.92 point or 1.02% this week to 90.93
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 1.19 points or 1.32% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022
--Up five of the past seven weeks
--Today it is up 0.39 point or 0.43%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.56 point or 0.62% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
--Up six of the past eight trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, July 13, 2020
--Up 6.91% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 4.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 1.38 points or 1.54%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-04-22 1742ET