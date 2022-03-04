The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.02% to 90.93 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.92 point or 1.02% this week to 90.93

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1.19 points or 1.32% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 0.39 point or 0.43%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.56 point or 0.62% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, July 13, 2020

--Up 6.91% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.38 points or 1.54%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

