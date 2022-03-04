Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.02% to 90.93 -- Data Talk

03/04/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 0.92 point or 1.02% this week to 90.93


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1.19 points or 1.32% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 0.39 point or 0.43%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.56 point or 0.62% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, July 13, 2020

--Up 6.91% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.38 points or 1.54%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 12264.88 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.26% 1.0926 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
Latest news "Markets"
05:47pSpeculators pare bullish U.S. dollar bets to lowest since mid-Aug -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
05:44pCboe halts trading in VanEck Russia ETFs
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.02% to 90.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pRate-hike fears abate but Ukraine muddies stock market outlook
RE
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 21402.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 114473.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 53322.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.76% Higher at 89515.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:20pCboe halts trading in VanEck Russia ETFs
RE
05:00pTSX gains for second week as resources shares climb
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3WRAPUP 4-Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law; LVMH, Microsof..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS