The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.07% This Week to 99.79 -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.06 points or 1.07% this week to 99.79


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 2.87 points or 2.97% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 0.49 point or 0.49%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.49% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 15.07% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 14.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.24 points or 11.44%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1740ET

HOT NEWS