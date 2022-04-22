Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.09% to 93.84 -- Data Talk

04/22/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.02 points or 1.09% this week to 93.84


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 2.48 points or 2.71% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 27, 2020

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 0.59 point or 0.63%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.96 point or 1.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 17 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 15, 2020

--Up 10.33% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 9.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.28 points or 4.78%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1742ET

