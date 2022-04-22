The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.09% to 93.84 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is up 1.02 points or 1.09% this week to 93.84
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 2.48 points or 2.71% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 27, 2020
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is up 0.59 point or 0.63%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 0.96 point or 1.04% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Up 15 of the past 17 trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Friday, May 15, 2020
--Up 10.33% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 9.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.93%
--Year-to-date it is up 4.28 points or 4.78%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
